Bexar County has banned certain ahead of Fourth of July. Here's why.

Those violating the order could be committing a misdemeanor and have to pay up to $500.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Amid worsening drought conditions across the region, Bexar County residents won't be allowed to pop certain fireworks for the time being—putting a damper on Fourth of July plans in the making.

County commissioners approved the order Tuesday, and while it means a bit less fun on the Fourth, leaders kept the possibility open of the order being rescinded if drought conditions improve over the next two weeks. KENS 5 Weather Chief Bill Taylor, however, says that's a long shot.

The ban issued this week specifically prohibits the sale and use of fireworks classified as "skyrockets with sticks" or "missiles with fins." Other legally sold fireworks can still be used in the unincorporated areas of the county.

“We want folks to be responsible when they enjoy their 4th of July fireworks. Fires often happen after fireworks were used," Fire Marshal Chris Lopez is quoted as saying in a press release. "The family has gone to bed and the smoldering debris reignites in the trash can. Please make sure to thoroughly soak your fireworks debris in a bucket of water."