SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday firefighters from Bexar County ESD 2 returned from aiding firefighting operations in California as historic blazes continue to burn there.

"We got a very good welcome from California," Lt. Joseph Rodriguez said. "A lot of the residents were excited to see crews from Texas and we actually met people from Texas at the campgrounds we stayed in. There were people from Texas and Houston. It was interesting to see how many people were out there helping."

Firefighter Jeff Jones said they witnessed a portion of the Woolsey Fire's impact.

"For miles, just black. Everything black," Jones said. "Mountains just burned."

The crew extinguished spot fires, laid down fire line and conducted erosion control to prevent the spread of future flare-ups or the impact of mudslides caused by heavy rain.

"Immediately, you just had a sense of one objective," Jones said. "Didn’t matter who you were, what the name was on your truck, what kind of truck you were in—the overall objective was the same."

Rodriguez said Bexar County was proud to support operations in any way possible.

"It felt really good to represent Bexar County and our department," he said.

And while they know evacuees will cope with tragedy heading home, they firefighters say they hope to have helped with healing and preventing future tragedy.

"Try to give the citizens their sense of normalcy back," Jones said. "Their entire world has been turned upside down."

