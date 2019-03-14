SAN ANTONIO — The former administrator for several Bexar County emergency services districts will serve 10 years’ probation for theft.

62-year-old Gilbert Muniz Perez pleaded guilty to a scheme that cost Bexar County taxpayers thousands of dollars. In addition to probation, Perez will have to pay back nearly $150,000.

According to a release, Perez was President of at least one ESD in addition to his role as the Administrator for several ESDs. Perez abused his positions by misapplying and misusing government funds entrusted to him by the ESDs, the County Commissioners, and the taxpayers of Bexar County. Perez devised a variety of overpayment schemes in the form of reimbursement and payment irregularities, to include duplicate payments, fictitious and disallowable expenditures, credit card payments for personal use, and other unauthorized purchases and expenses.