SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty civilian employee with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been arrested by the BSCO Fugitive Apprehension Unit on a warrant for misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

Public Safety Dispatcher Ethan Jon Munoz was a probationary employee assigned to dispatch since August 2018, the department said in a statement Monday. Following his arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Munoz.

The 26-year-old was arrested around 10 am Monday morning. BCSO says the incident occurred in May of this year. The Sheriff's administrative office and Internal Affairs will conduct separate investigations into the arrest.

