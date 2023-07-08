Von Ormy officer recovering after rollover accident on I-35

Officials say the patrol officer was responding to a motorcycle accident on I-35 just after noon.

VON ORMY, Texas — A Von Ormy officer was injured when her patrol unit rolled in an accident Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the patrol officer was responding to a motorcycle accident on I-35 and Loop 1604 just after noon.

Her patrol unit reportedly flipped in the accident involving two other vehicles.

Bexar County officials say she was initially trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out. She was taken to University Hospital but is expected to recover. There were no other injuries reported.

This is a developing story and further information will be added as it is received. Check back to this article for updates.

