Bexar County deputy, K-9 taken to hospitals after crash involving wrong-way driver; suspects in custody

The teen suspects were caught near Old Pearsall Road, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy and a K-9 were taken to local hospitals after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

It all happened before noon in the 6800 block of Old Pearsall Road not far from Covel Road. Old Pearsall Road is now closed in both directions.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke around 1 p.m. to provide more details about the incident. He said that a deputy saw the driver weaving in and out of traffic, "overall driving recklessly."

The deputy reportedly tried to get the driver to pull over, but the suspect sped off. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle until another deputy attempted to put spike strips on the road in the direction the vehicle was going.

That's when the suspect tried to swerve around the spikes but lost control, crashing into the deputy's vehicle. The deputy was standing outside the car, and the vehicle hit him, knocking him unconscious. The K-9 was inside the vehicle at the time when the crash took place.

At this time, both the deputy and K-9 do not appear to have life-threatening injuries. However, both continue to be evaluated by medical staff at area hospitals.

Salazar said the two suspects, who are ages 15 and 18, got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby field. It's unclear right now if the vehicle was stolen.

About 25 to 30 minutes later, authorities were able to find the suspects and take them into custody. One of the suspects was found on a person's porch.

The crash led to nearby schools going into "secure status."

Southwest Independent School District was put on a "secure" status at their main campus and central office. This included Southwest Elementary, Southwest High School and the CAST STEM High School campuses. Medio Creek Elementary was also put in “secure” mode. That has been lifted.

"They showed no regard for human life," said Sheriff Salazar.