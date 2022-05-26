Bexar County deputy accused of assaulting inmate

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the inmate had cuts on his face, and hit the back of his head.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy is now in jail, accused of assaulting an inmate.

Ivan Torres, a 31-year-old deputy, was arrested for an incident at the jail on Wednesday.

Torres reportedly ordered the inmate back to his bunk area. The inmate didn't comply and said something to the deputy, and that's when Torres attacked him.

Torres is now facing charges for assault and official oppression.