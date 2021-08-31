Bexar County deputy indicted for unlawful search during traffic stop

The first count of the indictment says that on Sept. 2019, Joel Chaves intentionally subjected a suspect to a search that the deputy knew was unlawful, the DA says.

SAN ANTONIO — A former deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was indicted by a grand jury for multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop that happened in 2019, the Bexar County District Attorney said.

The first count of the indictment says that on Sept. 16, 2019, Joel Chaves intentionally subjected a suspect to a search that the deputy knew was unlawful, the DA said.

The second count charges Chaves with tampering with a governmental record, alleging that Chaves knowingly made a false entry in the BCSO indictment report. The false entry saying:

Chavez “observed in plain view what appeared to be a metal dish with a white powdery substance in the passenger floorboard.”