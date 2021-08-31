Bexar County deputy indicted for unlawful search during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO — A former deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was indicted by a grand jury for multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop that happened in 2019, the Bexar County District Attorney said.
The first count of the indictment says that on Sept. 16, 2019, Joel Chaves intentionally subjected a suspect to a search that the deputy knew was unlawful, the DA said.
The second count charges Chaves with tampering with a governmental record, alleging that Chaves knowingly made a false entry in the BCSO indictment report. The false entry saying:
Chavez “observed in plain view what appeared to be a metal dish with a white powdery substance in the passenger floorboard.”
The DA said this case is being prosecuted by the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division in the 186th District Court. Each count of the indictment is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a possible fine of up to $4,000.