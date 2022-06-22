Bexar County deputy in hospital after attacked by three inmates at jail

The deputy was in a day room when the three inmates grabbed his flashlight and attacked him.

SAN ANTONIO — A deputy is in the hospital after he was attacked by three inmates at Bexar County Jail Tuesday, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the deputy was in the dayroom of high custody when three gang members attacked him. They managed to take his flashlight away from him and used it to assault him. A cadet who was with the deputy used his pepper spray to stop the attack. The three inmates dispersed and were detained.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.



All three inmates will be charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer causing serious bodily injury.

