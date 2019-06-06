SAN ANTONIO — Sexual acts in exchange for legal representation from a former San Antonio attorney may have tainted thousands of criminal cases. Now the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office want to help bring justice to the victims of former lawyer Mark Benavides.

The confessions of victims against Benavides led to his 80-year sentence for 35 counts of assault and compelling prostitution charges. The charges covered offenses from 2009 until 2015.

Clients of Benavides said he was trading services for sexual favors. Some of the women who took the stand said they feared if they didn’t comply with the sexual demands they would be sent back to jail or their case would suffer.

The DA’s office is now asking victims who believe they were wrongly represented by Benavides to come forward and have their case re-evaluated free of charge.

"There is always a possibility that someone entered a plea or accepted a term of time in prison that was not in their best interest," Michael Young, Chief Public Defender Bexar County Public Defender's Office, said.

Prosecutors presented in court 276 DVD’s they say Benavides kept of recorded of sexual acts performed by victims.

"Our office is reaching out to over 50 of those people that we do know cases where there are some issues about the proprietary of his representation," Young said.

He believed many of the victims are too embarrassed to come forward, it’s why he is assuring them full confidentiality.

"We are now looking at what we can do for the former clients of his that need to have their cases looked at again and who need to have a just outcome," Christian Henricksen, Chief of litigation, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Benavides practiced law for 15 years and in 2014 ran for judge.

“Anytime someone stands in a position of power over another person, I think it immediately calls into question whether it is consensual," Young said.

Prosecutors believe more than 5,000 misdemeanor cases handled by Benavides were tainted.

"It's our duty that justice is done in the criminal justice system," Henricksen said.

The DA's Office is encouraging victims represented by Benavides who are in prison, on parole or probation to reach out to the Public Defender’s Office at 210-335-0701.