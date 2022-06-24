Bexar County DA responds to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade

Gonzales is holding a press conference Friday morning along with local reproductive rights groups, the Buckle Bunnies Fund and the Lilith Fund.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is speaking out after the Supreme Court released its opinion overturning Roe V. Wade Friday. In Texas, a "trigger law" is poised to go in to effect in 30 days that will ban abortions in the state under almost all circumstances.

When the draft opinion on the case was leaked back in early May, Gonzales said he would not prosecute women seeking abortions.

"While I am the elected district attorney and our office is responsible for making those prosecuting decisions, my commitment to the citizens of Bexar County is that I am not going to prosecute someone who makes a decision about her own body," he said on May 3.