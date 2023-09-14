Bexar County DA ready to address dismissed cases during town hall

The District attorney brought a group of victim's advocates to a public safety town hall Thursday night after an intense town hall Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Police Chief William McManus took the stage at another town hall meeting Thursday night.

This comes after an intense meeting held in District 4 on Monday.

This time district 7 residents had a chance to grill the two leaders.

During Monday’s meeting, multiple families of loved ones killed or murdered, expressed their frustrations to the district attorney over their cases being dismissed.

Gonzales admitted after Thursday’s meeting, he did face as much scrutiny.

“We didn’t hear a lot of it tonight, but part of my responsibility is to be transparent,” Gonzales said.

One family KENS 5 spoke to on Monday claimed their loved one, Mary Ann Pompa was beaten to death in February last year. They said her alleged killed was charged with murder, but online records show after 90 days, the DA’s office dismissed the case.

“We’re looking for the district attorney’s office to take responsibility,” Christopher Hernandez said. “We want to know first and foremost why he hasn't taken this case?”

Thursday night, we asked Gonzales about the case.

“We have been looking into that case and we actually have made some progress,” Gonzales said. “We have somebody looking into that and attempting to communicate with the family.”

Gonzales said for the first time, he has brought out a group from his office to the meeting to address similar concerns right away.

“That’s why I brought our victim services coordinator here, that’s why I had a whole table of victim’s advocates,” Gonzales said.