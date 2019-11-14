SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County district attorney is joining the fight for a reprieve for Rodney Reed, a Texas death row inmate.

In a letter sent to Governor Greg Abbott, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales noted new evidence and numerous witnesses that recently have come forward in the Rodney Reed case.

"I do not know if Rodney Reed is guilty or innocent, but the harm done by executing a potentially innocent man is immeasurable," Gonzales wrote. "There is no harm in taking our time to ensure we get it right."

In Bastrop County on Wednesday, the state attorney general blocked a hearing where attorneys were trying to halt Reed's November 20 execution date.

Supporters of Reed held a rally outside of the county courthouse there. Reed faces lethal injection for the 1996 murder of 19-year-old Stacy Stites, a white woman he said he was having an affair with. DNA evidence played a part in Reed's conviction.

But forensic experts have come forward to say that it's impossible for Reed to have committed the crime. Lawyers with the Innocence Project believe there is evidence that Stites' fiance, Jimmy Fennell, killed her.

A jailhouse informant said Fennell, a former police officer, confessed to the killing. But Fennell's attorney denies the allegation.

Governor Abbott has not responded to the letter Gonzales sent. Gonzales is planning to speak with KENS 5 on Thursday about what he believes is troubling about the case.

