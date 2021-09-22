Bexar County Crime Lab recognized as one of the most efficient labs in the country

The American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors ranks Bexar County as one of the most efficient in areas like cost per case and turnaround time.

SAN ANTONIO — The reality of crime labs is different than what's portrayed on CSI TV shows.

The work behind the scenes at the Bexar County Crime Lab is being recognized as one of the most efficient in the country.

The laboratory specializes in areas such as serology and DNA, drug identification, evidence receiving and firearms testing.

“I honestly couldn’t be more proud of the crew we got," Erin Reat, assistant crime laboratory director told KENS 5.

This month, the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors announced the Bexar County Crime Lab was given the Foresight Maximus Award. Project Foresight, in conjunction with ACLID says data submitted from 2019 to 2020, shows the lab operated at 90% or better operational efficiency.

“We are able to produce a lot of data and a lot of answers to the public, with a limited number of staff. The laboratory’s only 30 individuals for a population of two-plus million in Bexar County," Reat said.

Out of the 168 total laboratories that submitted data, 15 received the award.

Efficiency means lower cost per case, cases per fulltime employee and turnaround time from when items are received.

The lab uses different technology, but Reat says it's the people that make the difference.

"As good technology is, it's trying to explain those results to a jury of lay individuals and making where they could understand it, or at least understand the significance, of what they found…That’s where the individuals that perform this type of work, they’re very specialized and highly qualified,” Reat adds.

As part of National Forensic Science Week, Reat hopes to inspire others to join the field.

"I love the work we do. You feel like you actually accomplish something at the end of the day, and you’re helping the public," Reat says.

Reat's recommendation to anyone who wants to pursue forensic science is to pursue as many science classes as you can.