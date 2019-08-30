SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes-Vela alleged Friday that county leaders are targeting her with an investigation. She denied wrongdoing, pledged to "hold them accountable," and announced she will not run for Sheriff as she previously planned to do, but will instead run to retain her current seat.

Constable Barrientes-Vela called for a news conference in front of the Bexar County Courthouse, where she asked for the District Attorney to come outside and talk with her.

"I have gone [onto] these steps, I have asked to speak to Joe Gonzales, I have emails if you want to [submit an] open records request, I have emails where I’ve asked to meet him in person. I’ve sent a certified letter to him, I have yet to have a response," Constable Barrientes-Vela said.

Constable Barrientes-Vela did not detail the aspects of an alleged investigation into her or her precinct, but previously refuted allegations by one of her precinct's deputy constables and accusations about conduct involving Easter park pavilion reservations.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales released a written statement Friday, saying, "We cannot comment on whether a person may be the subject of a criminal investigation."

The constable said she does not plan to run for Sheriff, an idea she had previously floated publicly during Bexar County Commission meetings.

"I am seeking another term in law enforcement," Constable Barrientes-Vela said. "However, the cards have changed for me a bit."

She says she will run to retain her seat and will run for Sheriff in four years.

RELATED: Precinct 2 constable addresses allegations against her

RELATED: DA's Office rejects perjury charge leveled against constable following arrest

RELATED: Deputy constable arrested on aggravated perjury charge has posted bond



