Bexar County commits additional $7 million to Alameda Theater restoration project

Bexar County commissioners approved providing an additional $7 million to help restore the Alameda Theater.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County leaders take a big step in preserving a historic theater downtown.

Bexar County commissioners approved providing an additional $7 million to help restore the Alameda Theater. Some county leaders feel its important to restore the theater to its former glory.

The theater on the west side of downtown was once a hub for Latino and Mexican-American performing arts is taking an intermission.

The complex also housed the first Mexican consulate and first Mexican chamber of commerce in the United States.

Construction outside and inside the building are not the only visuals that come to mind when many people think of the venue.

“I hear from constituents who say, my parents took me there, my grandparents took me there. In terms of access to Mexican American singers, artists, that was the place in South Texas,” County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez tells KENS 5.

Commissioner Rodriguez and his colleagues approved $7 million in additional public funds to renovate and restore the theater.

This adds up to the $37 million total—which is being funded by the city, county, Texas Public Radio, La Familia Cortez and the theater’s conservancy group along with private donors. The funds were approved in 2017, but the pandemic put a pause on reconstruction efforts.

With committing additional funds—commissioners say they want to make sure all San Antonians can access the entertainment there.

“The Alameda Conservancy Board has adopted policies that would ensure there would be a variety of opportunities for discount ticket prices…They may have discounts for veterans, students, community groups,” Trey Jacobson, staff support for the board told commissioners during the meeting.

Commissioner Rodriguez says he toured the theater last week. He acknowledge progress is being made, but feels access to the arts for all is key.

Excited about the progress of the city-county’s rehab of the historic Alameda Theater, a cultural landmark dating to... Posted by Justin Rodriguez, Bexar County Commissioner Pct 2 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

“We’re going to make sure this is an asset for the community that it’s accessible to anyone regardless of income or color,” he said.

The building which finished construction in 1949 but was shuttered in the 1980’s according to the theater’s website. The theater is being restored to a 1,000-seat venue, and TPR would relocate its headquarters to the newly constructed backstage areas.

Commissioners say they want to collaborate to conserve the history and future of the building.

“I think it represents not just that iconic cultural jewel, but also renaissance of that part of downtown,” Commissioner Rodriguez said.

According to a presentation by county leaders, TPR’s new headquarters adjacent to the building was completed in 2020.