SAN ANTONIO — The only thing better than recharging from work is the reimbursement earned from it.

"You're always happy to see a pay raise," said retired veteran Arthur Peck.

Peck was grateful with even the smallest pay raise while serving in the U.S. Navy.

"There would be years where we'd go without, and years we would average two percent," he said.

When he found out early today that some government officials make a lot more, he was shocked.

"Seven percent?" he asked. "What would they be basing it on?"

The average pay raise in America is about three percent. For the last two years, Bexar County Commissioners have received seven percent increases to their six-figure salaries. Last year, it added an extra 35 thousand dollars to the budget.

Tom White, CEO of Business Professionals of San Antonio said that when dollar signs appear, question-marks are close behind.

"When you start putting more money into salaries, you have to start pulling out of somewhere else," he said. "That has to come from someplace. Higher taxes, some kind of deficit - it's just like a business."

Peck also has questions.

"What criteria are they using to base those pay raises on?" he wondered.

No county commissioners would answer those questions today - all four declined to comment when KENS 5 reached out.

A spokesperson for the county said the committee that determines pay increases is selected by a randomly-drawn grand jury. They will begin discussions at Tuesday's commissioners' meeting.

While they're in talks, some civilians hope the decision will reflect the people they serve.

"The average pay raise is about three percent. So anywhere between 2-5 percent," said White.