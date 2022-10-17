Bexar County commissioners to discuss addition of dozens of new voting sites

Elections officials previously tried to close some of the least-popular polling sites, citing a lack of manpower to work them.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday morning – less than a week from the start of early voting, and three weeks out from Election Day – Bexar County leaders will select the newest polling locations.

A judge last week ordered the county to add more, despite a push by local elections administrators to instead cut about a third of the least-popular sites used in 2020, citing staff shortages.

Activists with the Texas Organizing Project responded by suing to keep those centers from closing. Now, following the judge's ruling, Bexar County will need to find locations for 86 new voting sites to comply with Texas law; the jail is expected to be one of them.

Commissioners will discuss those potential sites in their Tuesday meeting, with begins at 9 a.m. It's unclear as of yet, however, how Bexar County elections officials will work to make up the staffing shortage to man those polling locations.

