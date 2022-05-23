Bexar County Clerk's Office adopts four-day work week for employees

The office will offer an option of a four-day work week consisting of ten-hour work days.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Clerk's Office is offering a flexible work schedule for employees to address inflation and rising gas prices.

The office will offer an option of a four-day work week consisting of ten-hour work days. The change in personal schedules will not affect the hours of operation for the offices, the organization said. The office will remain open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The office says the recent feedback from the staff was positive regarding the new schedule option.