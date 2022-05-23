Bexar County Clerk's Office adopts four-day work week for employees

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Clerk's Office is offering a flexible work schedule for employees to address inflation and rising gas prices.
The office will offer an option of a four-day work week consisting of ten-hour work days. The change in personal schedules will not affect the hours of operation for the offices, the organization said. The office will remain open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The office says the recent feedback from the staff was positive regarding the new schedule option.
The County Clerk's Office also says it offers flexible options for working parents as summer approaches and kids are out of school.