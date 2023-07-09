County budget fight between precincts coming to a head

The final vote on the county budget happens next Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — An ongoing fight over the county budget. County commissioners are at odds over how to split taxpayer dollars. With some arguing, they say their precincts need the money, more than others.

Bexar County is about to pass a budget that is close to $3 billion. Each commissioner is fighting for more money for their district, but not all commissioners are happy with what is on the table.

"There's a huge inequity in the budget of the county that has existed historically. But we've created it and made it worse by trying to create a parity," said Precinct Four's Tommy Calvert.

He says the funding he's pushing for would benefit all of Bexar County by creating jobs, allowing more people to afford homes, and even a major tree planting initiative that will help keep the city cooler.

"Cool down our heat islands here," Calvert said. "Parks and other kinds of things will have additional trees because of this budget. But all of that is literally on the chopping block."

"The southern sector of Bexar County has been overlooked for far too long, and we have been left behind. So we have greater infrastructure needs," said Rebeca Clay-Flores who represents Precinct 1. She says her constituents need more funding for capital improvements in what she says is the overlooked area of southern Bexar County, and the rapidly growing northwest section.

"There are new developments that are coming in every day," Clay-Flores told us. "And so we need new roads. More funding for the lack of infrastructure in the south side and more roads that we need to help lessen congestion on the northwest part of my precinct."