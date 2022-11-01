Authorities investigating shooting on FM 78 in northeast Bexar County

A suspect is reported to have left the scene in a white sedan.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting along FM 78 near Converse in the northeast part of the county.

The shooting was reported around in the 8200 block of FM 78. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

Deputies have not released very much information on the shooting, but did say the suspect is reported to have gotten into a four-door white sedan and fled, heading eastbound on FM 78 near Beech Trail.

Officials are warning drivers to avoid the area. Law enforcement is also working with Judson ISD to make sure students at schools in the area are safe.

If you have any information on the suspects involved in the shooting, please call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update later in the afternoon.

