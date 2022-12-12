BCSO: Armed suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff

The situation briefly put a pair of nearby elementary schools on "lockout."

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man who witnesses say was firing shots near a far-southwest-side apartment complex surrendered after barricading himself in a unit, ending a standoff with Bexar County deputies that lasted about four hours.

No injuries were reported, and it's unclear if the man will face any charges.

Authorities with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) say they arrived at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments, located along the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff, around 10 a.m. Monday. They were flagged down by witnesses who pointed at a man they say was entering one of the apartment units after firing shots in the area, behind the dumpster.

The Bexar Co. SMART team responded, as well as negotiators who established contact with the unidentified suspect.

At about 2:30 p.m., Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspect, a man in his 40s, eventually surrendered, adding he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Salazar said.

The situation briefly placed nearby Luckey Ranch Elementary and Ladera Elementary schools on a "lockout," meaning all students and staff had to remain indoors as business operated as usual.

"A lockout status is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building," Medina Valley ISD spokesperson Selena Viera told KENS 5. "During a lockout all students and adults remain indoors with all exterior doors locked and secure. School resumes as normal inside the secure campus. This is out of an abundance of caution, with Ladera Elementary being four miles away and Luckey Ranch six miles away."

