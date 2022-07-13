Bexar County approves $2 million study for proposed Link between San Pedro Creek and San Antonio River

Bexar County commissioners approved a study for a proposed $41 million link between two San Antonio waterways north of downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — A link between two iconic San Antonio waterways is being proposed as part of a downtown redevelopment project.

This week, Bexar County approved spending millions to study a proposed project north of downtown called the Link, which would connect San Pedro Creek to the San Antonio River. Not everyone is on board with the project just yet.

The Link, created by Riverwalk architect Al Groves, would include new housing, restaurants and retail space for residents.

The missing link? On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners approved a $2 million study for a proposed project linking San Pedro Creek to the San Antonio River in the northern part of downtown. Here are some renderings from the presentation. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Bf9whVxdGP — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) July 13, 2022

Similar projects like San Pedro Creek downtown along Houston Street are part of the many construction projects happening.

“It’s a beautiful area,” downtown resident David Richardson said.

A view of the skyline can show an organized downtown, but on the streets is where several changes are being made. Richardson is making his own life changes one step at a time, walking two to three times a week through downtown.

“It’s energizing your body…you get that blood flowing,” Richardson would like a new route to walk downtown.

Blood flows like the San Antonio River and the San Pedro Creek.

North of downtown—a project called “the Link” between the two bodies of water could be a lifeline.

“I think in the decades ahead, this will end up being the most hip area of downtown,” Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert told KENS 5.

Commissioner Calvert has advocated for the project—paying for this video showing the link from Camaron Street to Convent Park downtown near Soledad Street.

On Tuesday, in a 3-2 vote, commissioners approved a $2 million engineering study for the project estimated to take one year.

County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, one of the ‘no’ votes had some concerns, pointing to other unfinished projects along San Pedro Creek on the southern portion of the waterway. Commissioner Clay-Flores also pointed to the project being mostly on city land, but the City of San Antonio says it has not committed funding to the project.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for something when I don’t think we’re being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Commissioner Clay-Flores said.

The county has already allocated $41 million for the project, and Commissioner Calvert says they could have additional funding sources including the Houston St TIRZ.

“This engineering study is going to tell us exactly how much funding we need,” Commissioner Calvert said.

Commissioner Calvert has asked engineers to make this project modern, to include things like dancing fountains and amphitheaters for public use. He hopes it can be a "true attraction" for our residents like the dancing fountains in Las Vegas or Dubai.

Richardson hopes more development occurs in downtown.

“There’s a lot more development that needs to be done,” Richardson added.