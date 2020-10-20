Missing person investigation prompts Bexar Co. Sheriff's Office raid, officials say

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said heavy machinery was used in an attempt to serve two warrants on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said an attempt to arrest a violent suspect resulted in the discovery of drugs and weapons at a home on the east side.

BCSO said around noon Tuesday in the 300 block of Holmgreen, deputies attempted to execute two warrants with "a very large contigent" of machinery including the use of flash bang devices. Sheriff Javier Salazar said one of the suspects had multiple warrants for violent incidents and investigators had information that there may have been weapons in the home.

Sheriff Salazar said they were initially brought to the home due to a missing person investigation. He could not give any further information about the missing person case. He did say that there was no indicator at the scene that the missing person was in the home.

He did say that while the suspects were not located, deputies found drugs and weapons at the home.