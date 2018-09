SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio River Authority said a Microsoft service outage is affecting the SARA office and the bexarflood.org website.

The site provides information about low water crossings and closures during heavy rain.

RELATED | FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch for Bexar Co. until 1 p.m.

SARA said Microsoft is currently experiencing problems that have left users unable to access its cloud service.

© 2018 KENS