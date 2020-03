SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County courtroom is on lockdown due to a possible coronavirus exposure, according to county judge Rosie Gonzalez.

Judge Gonzalez, who presides over county court 13, has confirmed that her courtroom is on lockdown as she awaits guidance from HAZMAT due to a possible coronavirus exposure.

She said via phone that she plans to self-quarantine for 14 days and will encourage her staff to do the same.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.