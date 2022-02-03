Better Business Bureau warns of scams related to Fiesta

The BBB says with any major event, scammers will try to take advantage of the demand for services and a larger pool of potential victims.

SAN ANTONIO — The Better Business Bureau is reminding Fiesta-goers of the possibility that con artist may target people headed to the festival.

Fiesta is scheduled to return March 31 to April 10.

Many of the events at Fiesta are free to the public, but seats at some of the larger parade including Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parade require tickets. Tickets are also required at events like Taste of the Republic 2022. Scammers will often promote the sale of Fiesta tickets on third party sites that are fake or never provided, the BBB said.

For people traveling to San Antonio for Fiesta, the BBB continues to receive many reports of scams related to third-party booking for hotels and other travel expenses.

The BBB also warned of fraudulent QR codes that direct people to malicious sites. The QR codes are often found on flyers, the back of parking meters, emails and other forms of communication.

Visit BBB.org/AvoidScams for more tips on how to identify and avoid scams.