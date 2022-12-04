Beto O'Rourke to respond to Abbott's claims of sending migrants to Washington, DC

At Tuesday's event, O'Rourke also planned to address supply chain issues that are hurting the state and causing long wait times for trucks at international bridges.

SAN ANTONIO — Beto O'Rourke will give a news conference Tuesday, where he plans to respond to Governor Abbott's plan to send migrants to Washington, D.C. as well as address other topics.

The Democratic candidate for governor will speak from an international bridge in McAllen, Texas.

On Wednesday, Abbott unveiled a plan that quickly made national news: Texas would place state troopers in riot gear to meet migrants at the border and bus them straight to the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where he said the Biden administration "will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

Later, after that news conference, the governor's office clarified that the program is completely voluntary for migrants and would happen only after they had been processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security.

At Tuesday's event, O'Rourke also planned to address supply chain issues that are hurting the state and causing long wait times for trucks at international bridges.

This is inflation. Higher prices at the grocery store. A supply chain crisis that is killing businesses along the border.



This is what Greg Abbott is doing to Texas. pic.twitter.com/tvYvAZfAZd — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 12, 2022

O'Rourke continues his tour of the border this week. Sunday, he was in Del Rio, Texas and Monday, he visited Laredo for the fifth time during his campaign for governor.

A statewide poll released Friday showed that Governor Abbott had a slight lead over Beto O'Rourke. The Lyceum poll showed Abbott led O'Rourke 42% to 40%, while seven percent said they would vote for someone else.