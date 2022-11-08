Beto O'Rourke slams heckler over Uvalde school shooting

O'Rourke's heated response followed a person in the crowd laughing as he spoke about the school shooting in Uvalde.

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — ***Warning: This item contains profanity that has been bleeped.***

Beto O'Rourke was seen on video shutting down a heckler during a campaign event Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to a person in the crowd who laughed as O'Rourke talked about the Uvalde school shooting incident.

"19 kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for used in combat, legally purchased, by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17, but followed the law that is on the books, ladies and gentlemen," O'Rourke said in the video. "That says you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, A-R 15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and take that weapon that was originally designed for use in the battlefields in Vietnam to penetrate an enemy soldier's helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead up against kids at five feet. It may be funny for you, (bleeping) but it's not funny to me, OK?"

O'Rourke has consistently called for tougher gun laws.

He's facing incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November.

