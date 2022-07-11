Beto O'Rourke makes third appearance at Texas A&M University ahead of election day

The gubernatorial candidate's stop in College Station is his third time visiting Texas A&M University during his campaign for Texas governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke has returned to Texas A&M University to speak to students at the Memorial Student Center on campus just one day before the midterm elections.

The candidate for Texas Governor discussed his plans to unify the political parties on issues such as public school funding, healthcare, gun laws and abortion rights.

"As governor I want to find a way to work with Republicans, Democrats, Independents alike on our big priorities; world class public schools, the ability to see a doctor, making sure the best jobs in America are found here in Texas, and restoring the right for every woman to make her own decisions about her own body and her own future," said the gubernatorial candidate.

Beto also emphasized the importance of young voters and their impact on Texas politics, encouraging them to find their nearest voting locations before polls close.

"You're going to be the ones to break through," O'Rourke said. "Go through your contacts and message those who have yet to vote."

O'Rourke later encouraged his fanbase to get out to the polls and vote with one day left in the midterm elections, saying "We will have a chance to celebrate the most historic victory in Texas history."

This is O'Rourke's third time visiting Texas A&M University during his campaign this year.

Early voting in the Brazos Valley concluded last week on Friday, Nov. 4. The last time to vote in the midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the general election.