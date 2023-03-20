Best place to live in San Antonio? The answer might surprise you

The Northeast Inner Loop is the area inside Loop 410 bounded by Broadway, Rittiman Road, Harry Wurzbach and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO — A neighborhood in San Antonio made the list of top 10 Best Place to Live in Texas!

The Northeast Inner Loop in San Antonio ranked it as #8 on the 2023 list, up from #32 in 2022. The list is from the website Niche.

The rankings were determined from sources including the U.S. Census and the FBI, then the website combined those with resident ratings.

The Northeast Inner Loop is the area inside Loop 410 bounded by Broadway, Rittiman Road, Harry Wurzbach and Loop 410. According to Niche's data, the population of that area is 9,757 and the median home value is $384,258.

One reviewer said of the area: "Excellent accessibility to every part of town. Many high end and affordable dining options. Schools are far NE and in NEISD which is the best in town. There are also several large private academies as well. Traffic though can be heavy normally runs with ease in this area. High end retail experiences surrounding an entertainment complex."

The survey found the top five places to live in San Antonio were as follows:

Northeast Inner Loop

Alamo Heights

Olmos Park

Terrell Hills

Fort Sam Houston

