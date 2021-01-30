Have you seen Benito? Missing 75-year-old man last seen Thursday in Rosenberg

Benito Gutierrez was last seen near the Brazos Park area, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

ROSENBERG, Texas — Texas EquuSearch is hoping someone can help the Rosenberg Police Department locate a 75-year-old man who went missing Thursday in Rosenberg.

Benito Gutierrez was last seen near the Brazos Park area, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Details on his disappearance are limited, but Texas EquuSearch officials said it is believed he was wearing black jogging pants, a black t-shirt and black shoes.

Gutierrez has tattoos on his forearms and a mole on his left cheek.

He is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and a mustache.

If you have seen Gutierrez or know of his whereabouts, please call the Rosenberg Police Department at (832) 595-3700 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.