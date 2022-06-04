Yoga with a view | 30-minute lunch break yoga sessions offered at Weston Common

One of the goals of Weston Common Yoga is to get people moving, socializing with those they wouldn't normally interact with and just have a good healthy time.

SAN ANTONIO — Sitting at your desk all day without a break or any sunlight could be tiring and mundane, but some masterminds at Weston Commons came up with a solution.

Located in the 'Tech Bubble' of downtown, a multi-use outdoor sitting area with turf was created at the intersection of Pecan and Soldedad Street right in front of the Weston Center. It's a space that can be used to just sit and absorb the sunlight, or get a 30 minute lunch-break yoga session in.

Daniel Lopez, the manager of Weston Common, said yoga is great for flexibility and stretching especially if you've been sitting at your desk all day. Another added benefit of yoga is working on your balance.

"This is a great way to stretch and get all of those kinks out, and relax and enjoy the outdoors," Linda Bailes, a client said.

She said the exercise for her has been life changing describing it as, "Just {being} able to do things, lift things, {and} just have more peace and being able to relax," Bailes said. "

The unused space wasn't the only reason behind the outdoor yoga.

"There's a food desert around here {downtown San Antonio}. There's also a need for more activities, especially in health and wellness," Lopez said.

Lopez says with the weather getting warmer, he hopes it inspires more people to participate in outdoor exercises.

"It's great to just come out during the middle of your workday, do your class and then just head back upstairs with a good mindset," Lopez added.

To feel the benefits of yoga, Lopez recommends doing it for at least 20 minutes but notes that 30 minutes seems to be the sweet spot.

