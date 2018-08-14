KERRVILLE, Texas — A family in Kerrville is outraged over a special bench that was stolen from their loved one's grave. They aren't only seeking answers in this bizarre theft, but are still on the hunt for clues in the unsolved murder of their family member, Jessica Brown. It has been two years since she was shot and killed.

On June 9, 2016, the mother of two was working her second job delivering newspapers in southeast Travis County, close to the Bastrop County line, when she was shot several times and was killed.

Godmother Paula Lopez said she was an awesome person who loved to smile.

"We all miss her," she said. "I don't know if it is something we will ever get used to."

The family said there have been no hard leads in the case and are just waiting for answers.

"Her family, her kids, they deserve justice," Lopez said.

Jessica left behind two sons, ages 18 and 13. The oldest son got a bright red bench to put at his mom's grave. It was a place for the family to sit when they visited her at Mountain View Cemetery in Kerrville.

"It was here one day, and gone the next," Lopez said.

They put up the bench last September on Jessica's birthday. On Friday, the bench mysteriously vanished. The family is angry, to say the least.

"I don't know why you did it," she said. "I don't know, maybe you needed it more, but you have no idea what you have done to this family. They already have enough loss, they don't need any more. But you know what, I pray that God forgives you."

Since the theft, several people in the community of Kerrville have offered their own bench to give to the family.

The family is just asking for the person who took it to return it. In regards to Jessica's murder case, there is a reward being offered to anyone who knows something that could lead to an arrest.

