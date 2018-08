BELTON, TX — A Belton, Texas resident claimed a $16 million dollar prize from the Lotto Texas drawing on August 11.

The ticket was bought at Longhorn Drive In Grocery in the 2200 block of Holland Road in Belton.

His winning numbers were 3-9-13-25-30-51.

The winning Lotto Texas jackpot started as a $5 million prize on May 19 and rolled over 24 times before a winner was chosen.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing is on Wednesday, Aug. 15 for $5 million.

© 2018 KENS