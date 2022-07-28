Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton

No homes have been reported damaged in the area, according to authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County.

The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on Facebook around 4 p.m.

Parts of Interstate 14 are shut down in both directions due to high smoke in the area. This has caused minor crashes due to poor visibility, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

At this time, there are only voluntary evacuations, Washko added.

Around 25 to 30 agencies, including fire departments from Belton, Salado and Fort Hood, are trying to keep the fire away from a mobile home park nearby, according to authorities. There hasn’t been any confirmed damage to properties, except a few old vehicles.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Voluntary evacuees are asked to go to Chisolm Trail Elementary, according to Stafford.

Stafford also told 6 News as of now the cause of the fire is unknown.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Belton Fire in I-14 and 1670 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13



