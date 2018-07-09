SAN ANTONIO-- — A San Antonio restaurant employee known for her 'great heart' is fighting for her life after being critically injured in a Northeast-side hit-and-run accident early Friday morning.

Samantha Flores, 23, was riding her bike home from work around midnight when she was struck by a vehicle and left at the scene, suffering from severe injuries.

Luckily, a good Samaritan in the area located Flores and called authorities. Flores was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Flores had holes in both of her lung and liver, and suffered a severe leg injury, according to a post from the Cherrity Bar, where Flores serves as a front-of-house manager.

If you've been to downtown San Antonio's Japanese comfort food and ramen hot-spot, Kimura, then chances are you've seen Flores' smiling face.

She most recently transferred to the Cherrity Bar to assist in opening and managing a ramen shop.

The east-side bar is named in the likeness of its mission, as proceeds from the bar's profits go to charities.

But now, on the day of the ramen shop's grand opening, that very company finds itself asking for charity as Flores' medical bills are already mounting.

All of the restaurants under the same ownership as Kimura and Cherrity Bar have made impromptu fundraisers Friday to help raise funds for Flores' care. The company says it will continue these as long as Flores needs help.

If you'd like to donate, you may stop by Kimura, Il Forno or Restaurant Gwendolyn to find out how, or attend the grand opening of the Ramen Bar at Cherrity Bar from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

A GoFundMe has also been established in Flores' name. If you wish to donate to that, CLICK HERE.

