Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs

EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic.

Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years.



Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter of the owners, said the fire started around 6 p.m. Friday and everyone made it out of the building safely.

"I'm glad that they're safe. I'm glad that the customers, they're safe," she said.

Patton said it's unknown what caused the fire as the investigation is ongoing, but those who work at the restaurant believe the blaze began in the attic.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the employees who lost their livelihoods, especially during the Christmas and holiday season. Patton said one of the restaurant's regular customers made the fundraiser.



"We are trying to raise money for our employees so they can have a good Christmas," Patton said. "We would love for the community come together and make sure these families have a good Christmas."

She added that some of workers are taking care of four children and living paycheck to paycheck.

Patton asked that community members pray for the owners, family members and employees at this time.