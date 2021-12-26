HPD: Suspect fatally shoots man after argument over woman in South Park

Houston police said the victim had received several calls from the suspect prior to the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after he was shot in South Park has died, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police believe a dispute between two men over a woman may have led to the shooting, according to HPD Lt. E Pavel.

Investigators said the victim — identified as a man in his 30s — had received several heated calls from the suspect that day. They said the suspect is in his 20s.

Sometime afterwards, the victim rode his bike to a gas station, from where he was followed to a home in the 5600 block of Belmark near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

That's where police said the suspect pulled up in a black Jeep and confronted the victim and a witness. Some words were exchanged, and the suspect reportedly shot the victim, hitting him in the hip and ankle.

The suspect was already gone when Houston police responded to the shooting call at 9:20 p.m.

Pavel said one of the bullets hit a major artery and the victim was rushed to surgery. Houston police later confirmed the victim did not survive.