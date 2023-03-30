HomeSnacks looked at several factors, including poverty rate, median household income and unemployment rate and came up with this list.

BELLAIRE, Texas — The list of top 10 richest cities in Texas in 2023 is out and it only includes one place in the Greater Houston Area.

In fact, Bellaire is the only city in all of Southeast Texas on the list compiled by HomeSnacks.com.

They looked at several factors in cities with at least 5,000 residents, including the poverty rate, the median household income and the unemployment rate.

Overall, Bellaire ranked second only to Southlake, northwest of Dallas.

Bellaire by the numbers (according to study)

Population: 18,862

Unemployment: 2.8%

Poverty: 1.8%

Median home value: $829,400

Median Income: $200,250

Median Rent: $2,021

There are several factors that make Bellaire a desirable place to live, including its proximity to downtown, the Galleria-area shopping district, NRG Park and the Texas Medical Center. The crime rate is 20% lower than the national average and Bellaire is home to several top-ranked schools, both public and private.

Top 10 richest cities in Texas