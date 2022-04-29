San Antonio beer garden will pay for patrons' rides home

"No need to worry about the cost," manager Joshua Giles said. "It'll all come back in the long run."

SAN ANTONIO — Burleson Yard Beer Garden will pay for its patrons' safe rides home, the San Antonio bar announced on Facebook Thursday.

Guests who think they've had too much to drink should ask staff to help secure a trip through a rideshare or Taxi service, manager Joshua Giles told KENS 5.

"We're committed to making sure people have a place to get away from the problems in their lives," Giles said. "We just want to make sure that people have the opportunity to do so safely."

Bartenders will also proactively offer rides to patrons who've obviously imbibed.

"A lot of my colleagues are already doing this," Giles said. "I've been doing it. We just wanted to take steps to codify it."

The venue now boasts signage advertising the policy. Giles said staff had already secured rides for a handful of customers within 24 hours of announcing the move.