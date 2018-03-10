All 64 inmates from one unit in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center Annex at the Bexar County Jail have been removed following a bed bug infestation, according to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The 64 inmates were reportedly removed as a precaution. BCSO officials told KENS 5 that at least 30 inmates were directly impacted by the infestation.

University Health System was treating the inmates that were directly affected by the infestation.

BCSO said they will be treating the unit starting today, and expect it to take three days to be cleared of bed bugs.

The entire unit was quarantined following the incident, and the inmates were given bio-hazard bags to deposit their clothes.

It was not clear how the infestation happened. Further details were not immediately available.

