Saving strategy to make the most of the Bed, Bath & Beyond liquidation sale

The Bed, Bath & Beyond liquidation sales starts Wednesday. The best shopping strategies to make the most of the deals.

SAN ANTONIO — Bed, Bath & Beyond begins its liquidation sales Wednesday after the company decided to close all of its stores. Now is the time to develop an action plan to get the best bargains.

Your best bet is to shop in-store.

“Bed, Bath & Beyond was always famous for tweaking its selection to appeal to the local communities that stores were in,” said Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot. “So, you’re going to find something a little bit different everywhere you shop, if you hit up multiple stores.”

Check sales on different days until closing day on June 30.

“We usually see with liquidation sales the first round of discounts and then another round of discounts and then discounts of 80% at the very end,” McGrath said. “You could possibly take a few trips to get some of those items that you know that you want right away and then see what goes on sale at the end. It’s going to be a lot of opportunities to save.”

Head online and select this option to save you time and trips:

“We do know that it has the store pickup option for local stores,” McGrath said. “So, really you can shop your local store online and just pick up your order.”

The longer you wait, the more the markdown, but do not delay a purchase too long.

“If it’s something that you’re really sold on or it’s really popular, I say grab it at the first hint of a discount just because there’s a lot of items that probably aren’t going to get to that 50% mark,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with Dealnews.com.

Pause before you purchase for the best savings.

“You have to be kind of brutally honest with yourself about your expectations and what you’re going to do with an item and not purchase something just because it’s a crazy good deal,” Ramhold said. “Ask yourself whether you want or need this item for real or if you’re just enticed because it’s a good deal.”