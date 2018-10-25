The rain has moved out of the area, replaced by dry air. Expect temperatures to rise and sunny skies to prevail for the next few days.

We ended up drying out quicker than we thought because of how quickly the rains dissipated in Mexico before getting to Texas.

Southwest winds have dried us out and warmed us up as temperatures continue to climb in these sunny days lasting through the weekend into next week.

We’re going to get several days of beautiful weather but next week, on Wednesday, Halloween, the next chance of rain arrives.

