'Beau’s Free Garage' | 5-year-old shares love of Hot Wheels with neighborhood through 'free garage'

HOUSTON, Texas — A 5-year-old boy in the Heights is sharing his passion with his neighborhood.

He was inspired by those "free little libraries" you see in some neighborhoods and decided to create one for racing.

For five-year-old Beau Roessler, racing Hot Wheels is - "My favorite thing in the world."

So much so that his garage is full of them.

"Most of them should be Hot Wheels," said Beau.

It all started with a walk through the neighborhood.

"I told my mom, 'You know how about those little free libraries?' I said that to my mom. And I told her I wanted to make one, but for cars instead of books," Beau said.

Take a car and leave one - Beau had the idea and his dad had the tools.

“From an early age, he was obsessed with Hot Wheels. He came up with the idea, and we put pencil to paper and drew it up and he helped me build it," said Alex Roessler, Beau's dad.

Next, 'Beau’s Free Garage' was open for business.

As owner and operator of the free garage, Beau tries to ensure every transaction goes smoothly.

"Do you know how this works?" he asked one of his customers. "Do you want any of these?"

"Yes, I think I want this one," she responded.

Beau's inventory is quite organized. He’s even the salesman.

"You even get to open up new cars that are in the package if you want," Beau told his customer.

Beau's free garage has been open for about a year, and he’s done roughly 1,000 trades. If you want to stop by, he says he’s open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

"Everyone can come all day every day if they want," Beau said.

It’s a passion Neau loves to share.

"They can take however many they want," Beau said.

And for him, it’s a new surprise, every time.