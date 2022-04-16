HCSO: 2 dead after Amtrak train hits car in NE Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the train did not derail from the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after an Amtrak passenger train hit a vehicle Saturday night at a crossing off of Beaumont Highway near Van Hut Lane, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the railroad signal was on with arms down and lights and sound active. The driver drove around the arms and the train hit the car, ejecting two people from the car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO asks that people avoid the area as the highway is closed in both directions at this spot.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.