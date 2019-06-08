SAN ANTONIO — It only takes on prepared person to help save lives.

That's the advice from Deputy Chief Harry Jimenez, who’s been teaching Active Shooter Response Training for many years.

Terrifying moments were caught on video over the weekend as two gunman launched attacks in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio killing dozens of people.

RELATED: 22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

RELATED: 3 ways to 'stop the bleed' in a trauma situation

“The moment you hear a gunshot, you go into action,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said many people will at first deny they heard something or wait to see how others will respond.

“You ask yourself, ‘Is this for real?,’” he said. “That's denial, and that is costing you precious time to get into action.”

Jimenez works with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office as the Chief of Community Readiness and Intelligence Division. He said in an active shooter attack, you need to have a plan before the unimaginable happens.

“One prepared individual can save lives,” he said.

Jimenez said he teaches people how to protect themselves by using three main objectives. “Avoid deny, defend. Since I cannot prevent it, I cannot predict it, so at least I know how I can react to be a survivor,” Jimenez said.

The first step is to “avoid.” Pay attention to your surroundings, and do everything possible to get away from the shooter. Having a planned exit route anywhere you go, like the mall or the movies, can save your life, according to Jimenez.

“If you're under stress, we don't want you to wait until the moment that you're facing the shooter to have a plan, because your brain is going to shut down,” he said.

Plus, the farther you move away from the shooter, the better chance you have of surviving.

The second step is “deny.” Create barriers between you and the shooting if you can’t get to an exit.

Jimenez said to close and lock the door, and place chairs, file cabinets, any large objects to create a barrier.

And finally, the third step is to “defend.” If you can’t avoid or deny, be prepared to defend yourself.

“That shooter's coming. It's time to defend him. And you're going to defend like your life depends on it, because it does,” said Jimenez.

“The idea is that you have to fight for your life to be a survivor,” he added.

Jimenez is leading a free workshop in New Braunfels on August 30 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McKenna Center, 801 W. San Antonio Street.

Jimenez said he will also teach free workshops to larger groups at schools or businesses. For more information, send an email to hjsolutions1811@gmail.com.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Poor judgement' used in man's arrest when rope attached to handcuffs by officers on horseback, chief says

Four dead in triple murder-suicide on southwest side, police say

Texas gun laws are about to get more lenient

Obama calls for tougher gun control laws in wake of weekend mass shootings

Former President Bush welcomes grandson to family