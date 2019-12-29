SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office civilian employee was arrested Saturday night by the San Antonio Police Department for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

Andrew Joel Ramos, 24, has been employed with BCSO since October of 2016, and was currently assigned as a Clothing Technician at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

A review of Ramos’ employee file revealed that he had a previous arrest for Robbery in April of 2014. But he was still hired in 2016 by the previous administration, BCSO said.

“Mr. Ramos’ violent arrest history shows he should have never been hired in the first place. This is why I changed our hiring standards, and they will stay where they are. I’m happy to accept Mr. Ramos’ resignation. Good riddance," said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Sheriff Salazar initiated termination proceedings, but Ramos chose to resign outright, BCSO said.

I hope the victim in this case makes a full recovery," said Sheriff Salazar.