SAN ANTONIO — A scary situation on the city's east side has a better outcome than first responders feared.

Medics were called to the 6300 block of Wild Flower Way near Foster Road around noon Sunday for a baby that had been run over by a car.

A spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the one-year-old child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

They said the child will be evaluated for a possible broken leg and some scratches.

As of now, they said, the incident is being treated as an accident and no charges have been filed.