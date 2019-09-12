SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy faces charges for Assault Bodily Injury following a family disturbance early Monday morning, according to BCSO.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the city's north side.

The Deputy, whose name has not been released, was assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau, Patrol Division, and has been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January of 2008.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units said they are investigating this incident.

“Our employees are constantly trained and reminded of our strong stance regarding Family Violence and off-duty conduct. When that point is still not taken and an incident occurs, we have to act in the interest of justice. I’m extremely disappointed in this employee’s alleged misconduct, but proud of the way deputies, supervisors, and investigators on scene made the right call," said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

This is the 15th BCSO Deputy arrest to take place this year.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.

